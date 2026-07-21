Wrexham University Celebrates Outstanding National Student Survey Results

Wrexham University has recorded outstanding National Student Survey 2026 results, securing multiple 1st place rankings across Wales and the rest of the UK, demonstrating exceptional student satisfaction and teaching quality across a wide range of professional subject areas.

Subjects at Wrexham which scored 1st in the UK for student satisfaction include Veterinary Sciences, Computer Science, Sociology (Criminology and Criminal Justice, Professional Policing), and Social Work.

As part of the survey, every final-year undergraduate across the UK is asked to answer a range of questions, such as ‘How good are teaching staff at explaining things,' and ‘How often is the course intellectually stimulating?' This offers students the chance to air their views about their university, its teaching and assessment, and the academic support they have received.

Students rated Wrexham University highly for teaching, academic support, learning opportunities, and overall satisfaction, with several subjects achieving top‑ranked positions nationally.

Subjects which scored 1st in Wales for student satisfaction include Mental Health Nursing, Sociology (Criminology and Criminal Justice, Professional Policing), Veterinary Science, Computer Science, and Social Work.

Wrexham University's Vice Chancellor, Professor Joe Yates, said:

“These results highlight Wrexham University's commitment to high-quality teaching, exceptional student support, and positive learning experiences across a diverse range of subject areas. The university continues to build on its reputation for excelling in the delivery of applied learning, strong community partnerships, and outstanding outcomes for learners across North Wales and beyond. These results reflect the hard work and dedication of colleagues who work day to day to deliver excellence for our students, our partners and our communities.”

Wrexham University achieved 1st place across numerous subject areas and themes, including:

Veterinary Sciences – Academic Support (UK)

Computer Science – Teaching on my Course (UK)

Computer Science – Academic Support (UK)

Sociology (Criminology and Criminal Justice, Professional Policing) – Academic Support (Joint 1st UK)

Social Work – Academic Support (Joint 1st UK)

Across Welsh universities, Wrexham University secured 1st place in: