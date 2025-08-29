Wrexham University Announces Name of New Engineering Facility

Wrexham University has announced the name of its new engineering building – ‘CanfodAu – Canolfan Peirianneg ac Arloesi’ (Centre of Engineering and Innovation).

‘CanfodAu – Canolfan Peirianneg ac Arloesi’ sets out to reflect the institution’s vision, location, and heritage.

Canfod is a Welsh word meaning to detect, find, identify, perceive, or determine – all concepts at the heart of engineering and innovation.

While, Au is the chemical symbol for gold – a nod to AUR/GOLD and a subtle tribute to the building’s distinctive golden roof.

The new facility embodies the University’s vision of becoming a world-leading, modern civic university – with it serving as a hub that will deliver cutting-edge skills, foster innovation and drive inclusive regional growth, while opening up opportunities for students, the region’s businesses and community.

The building – which is North Wales Growth Deal’s first construction project – will provide the region with a centre for collaboration and skills development in sustainability, renewables, and high value manufacturing.

In particular, the trail-blazing facility will focus on composites as lightweight alternatives for manufacturing, supporting the development and adoption of hydrogen technologies, and maximising the benefits of optics and photonics expertise.

Building on the University’s long and proud history in engineering – deeply intertwined with the industrial heritage of the region, the building represents both a continuation of that legacy and a bold step into the future.

Professor Joe Yates, Vice-Chancellor of Wrexham University, said:

“We are delighted to announce the new name for our new engineering building, CanfodAu – Canolfan Peirianneg ac Arloesi’, which has been made possible thanks to funding from the North Wales Growth Deal. “We felt that choosing a Welsh name celebrates our university’s commitment to the Welsh language and heritage, an important part of our identity. While, also honouring our region’s proud industrial heritage, where engineering and innovation played a central role in shaping our communities and industries. “By naming the building ‘Canolfan Peirianneg ac Arloesi – CanfodAu’, we are reinforcing our position as a Welsh university with global ambition, grounded in the history and innovation of our nation. “This announcement comes just a matter of weeks away from the building officially opening for the start of the new academic year, which we are incredibly excited for as it will play a major role in realising our ambitions of it being a specialist centre for research and development, and a hub for industry engagement, here in North Wales.”

Hedd Vaughan-Evans, Head of Operations at Ambition North Wales, added: