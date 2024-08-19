Wrexham University and Wurkplace Ltd Complete Knowledge Transfer Partnership

Over the last two years Wurkplace Ltd and Wrexham University have been collaborating on a Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) which will enhance its business locally, nationally and internationally.

By creating the company’s in-house software, Wurkplace will now be able to offer bespoke outsourced HR services to its customers at competitive prices.

Wurkplace Company Director, Mark Whitfield, said,

“We are delighted to have completed this KTP, which will transform the company through not relying on external software providers. This means we are able to react to our customer needs quickly and offer a first-class service at competitive rates. We have also taken advantage of business, computing and marketing student placements to support the company’s cutting-edge services.”

Laura Gough, Head of Enterprise & Development at Wrexham University, said:

“The Wurkplace KTP has been a great collaboration, in that it has brought business needs into the heart of our teaching, allowing our students a first-hand view of industry expectation; and allowing the academic to share his practical expertise in a demonstrable way for the benefit of the company.”

Mick Card, Regional Adviser for Innovate UK, said:

“The success of this KTP is proof of the hard work and collaboration for all concerned. Getting the right team in place is crucial and the partners have achieved well together.”

KTPs are a three-way partnership with a company, a knowledge base, or university, and an Associate, allowing a graduate to work on a live industry project with regular academic help and support. They are funded through Innovate UK and Welsh Government to help companies drive business forward.

For more information, email enterprise@wrexham.ac.uk

Find out more about Wurkplace here: Comprehensive HR and Health & Safety Outsourced Services (wurkplace.co.uk)