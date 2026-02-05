Wrexham Submits Expression of Interest for UK City of Culture 2029

Wrexham has officially submitted its Expression of Interest (EoI) to the Department for Culture, Media & Sport for UK City of Culture 2029.

The UK City of Culture title brings a guaranteed £10 million from the UK Government, which can help attract investment, boost tourism and improve access to arts and culture. It is estimated that this could further generate more than £200 million for the whole region.

Previous winners include Bradford, Coventry, Hull and Derry/Londonderry.

Leading on the bid for Wrexham are the Wrexham Community & Culture Trust (WCCT), an independent charity supported by Wrexham County Borough Council. Supporting the development of the cultural and creative infrastructure of the county, the WCCT has a dedicated board of trustees who are taking charge in positioning Wrexham as a space to connect, collaborate and invest.

Amanda Evans, Culture Bid Director for Wrecsam2029, said:

“We’re proud to have reached the first major milestone on our journey to becoming UK City of Culture 2029. Wrexham is a place of incredible creativity, where the breadth and diversity of culture thrive in every corner of our county. This bid is for the entire community of Wrexham – every town, village, and neighbourhood – and is an opportunity to share our unique and incredible story with the rest of the UK and the world. This isn’t just about a title – it’s about unlocking new opportunities, inspiring pride, and investing in a vibrant future for everyone across our county.”

Wrexham's campaign for the months ahead is set to include a range of events and projects to showcase the city on a national stage, building momentum and support for the bid.

The official UK City of Culture longlist will be announced by the UK Government in March 2026, with the winner of the 2029 title announced next winter.