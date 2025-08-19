Wrexham Student Secures Place on Prestigious Cyber Security Degree

Judo player Alex Roberts is on course for a promising future after achieving top A Level results at Coleg Cambria Yale in Wrexham.

A former pupil at The King's School Chester, Alex has received a firm offer from the University of Warwick to study Cyber Security, one of the UK’s most competitive and cutting-edge degree programmes.

The 18 year-old has just completed A Levels in Computer Science, Economics, Business Studies, and the Welsh Baccalaureate, and hopes to build a career in cyber operations, initially gaining experience in penetration testing or red teaming before moving into consultancy.

Reflecting on his time at college, Alex said:

“I’m incredibly grateful I chose Coleg Cambria for my A Levels. The teaching has been outstanding, but what really stands out is how much more the college offers beyond the classroom.”

Alex took full advantage of Cambria’s enrichment opportunities, including the Oxbridge Aspirations Club, which supports students aiming for Russell Group universities.

“That gave me a real edge when it came to preparing for university applications. The college also provides amazing wider support, from mental health and wellbeing services to enterprise opportunities, charity initiatives, and the freedom to create your own clubs,” he said.

A passionate learner and an active member of college life, Alex has also taken part in subject-related trips, all of which added to his educational experience.

Outside the classroom, Alex is a green belt in judo, training with Katana Judo Club, and continues to maintain a strong balance between academic work and personal development.

He added:

“My advice to future students would be to really engage with your lecturers, take every opportunity you can, don’t be afraid to make mistakes, and make time for life outside study.”

Gareth Jones, Assistant Principal and Head of Yale Sixth Form praised Alex’s achievements and said:

“Alex has been a dedicated, inquisitive, and motivated student throughout his time with us. His offer from Warwick is thoroughly well-earned, and we’re excited to see what he accomplishes next. I've no doubt we will see him go on and compete at the highest level.”

Coleg Cambria Yale continues to be a top choice for A Level students across the region, providing a supportive, ambitious environment with a wide range of academic and personal development opportunities.