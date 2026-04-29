Wrexham Student Recognised in UK Final of Springboard FutureChef Competition

A 16 year-old from Wrexham served up a standout performance to finish first runner-up in one of the country's most prestigious culinary competitions.

Rya Smith, a Year 2 learner on Coleg Cambria's school links GCSE Hospitality and Catering course and a pupil at Rhosnesni High School, first made her mark by winning the inaugural Wrexham heat of the Springboard FutureChef competition.

Held at Cambria's Iâl Restaurant, the event challenged competitors to create a single dish (two portions) within a strict budget, testing their technical ability, creativity and composure under pressure.

Rya stood out from the competition, securing her place at the regional finals held at Cardiff City Stadium. She went on to win that stage too, progressing to the UK finals at Capital City College to compete against 12 of the most talented young chefs in the country.

Rya said:

“I've always had a passion for cooking, but this has been such an amazing journey. To win in Wrexham and then for Wales, and to represent my country, was incredible and a big surprise. I've worked really hard, so I'm pleased with the results. “I'm planning to continue my studies at Coleg Cambria and keep my cooking going. I want to keep my options open for the future, but I'll definitely keep sharpening my culinary skills. It's been an incredible experience.”

In the national final, Rya's main course was judged the best of the day.

Mentored by Nathan Booth and Coleg Cambria lecturer Angel Ralchev, Rya created a dish centred on a ‘star vegetable'.

Her ‘textures of carrot' showcased salt-baked, pickled and crisp elements alongside a purée and carrot tops with parsley gremolata, demonstrating both innovation and technical precision.

As part of her success, she has earned an opportunity to work with acclaimed chef Bryn Williams at his Porth Eirias restaurant in Colwyn Bay, as well as a placement at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Mum Ceri said:

“I'm incredibly proud of Rya. She put so much effort into this competition, and it was wonderful to be in London and see her do so well. She clearly has a real talent for cooking, and I'm really excited to see where it takes her. “A huge thank you to Coleg Cambria, especially Angel, who has been an incredible source of support, and to Nathan, who was truly inspirational. We spent a lot of time experimenting with choux pastry and carrot dishes – and it clearly paid off.”

Lecturer Angel Ralchev added:

“Rya has been an absolute pleasure to work with. She's dedicated, creative and always willing to learn. Her ability to stay calm under pressure and execute her ideas to such a high standard is what makes her stand out. “She fully deserved her success in this competition, and I have no doubt she has a very bright future ahead of her in whichever path she chooses.”

The Springboard FutureChef programme has engaged more than 250,000 young people aged 12–16, inspiring future careers in hospitality and developing essential life skills.