Wrexham Mead Producer Raises a Glass to Further Growth

Stone Circle Mead is scaling up the ancient craft of mead-making, using new investment from the Development Bank of Wales to increase production and further expand its product range into honey ales, beers and cyders.

Based in Wrexham, Stone Circle Mead has received a £30,000 loan from the Wales Flexible Investment Fund to invest in brewing, label printing and laboratory equipment at its meadery on Rhosnesni Lane. The investment will help the family-owned business to increase volumes and bring new products to market and equip the company for export.

Founded by husband-and-wife team Tony and Beth Cornish, Stone Mead Circle produces a range of traditional and flavoured meads from its meadery, using Welsh honey alongside locally grown and foraged fruits, flowers and herbs. The couple make traditional meads using time-honoured methods, and bottles of Stone Circle Mead are stocked by a number of high-profile customers, including the Senedd, the House of Commons, the National Trust and Chester Cathedral. The business also operates a shop and tasting tours from its production site, welcoming visitors to learn about the history and ancient craft of mead-making.

This latest investment will support the purchase of bespoke-made fermentation and maturation tanks, increasing production capacity from 220-litre vessels to tanks capable of holding up to 1,500 litres. The additional capacity will allow the business to increase stock levels significantly, supply a growing customer base and launch a new product range. The business also plans to introduce new herb and fruit-infused varieties, supported by the creation of a dedicated herb garden to supply ingredients for future production.

The investment follows a previous £23,000 loan from the Development Bank of Wales in late 2025, which helped to expand production and laid the foundations for the company's continued growth.

Tony Cornish, co-owner of Stone Circle Mead Company, said:

“Demand for our meads continues to grow and we've reached the point where we need additional production capacity to scale-up and take the business to the next stage. The new equipment will allow us to increase productivity, develop new products and explore new routes to market. “One of the things that makes us different is our focus on creating authentic meads using ingredients that reflect the landscape around us. Many of our fruits, flowers and herbs are foraged locally or grown ourselves, and we're excited to build on that approach with new recipes and flavours inspired by historical mead-making traditions.”

Malcolm Green, Investment Executive with the Development Bank of Wales, said:

“Stone Circle Mead is a distinctive Welsh producer with a strong story, loyal customer base and clear plans for growth. The business has already demonstrated how investment can be translated into increased production and market development. “This latest funding will help Tony and Beth scale production, strengthen their product offering and reach new customers, while continuing to champion a traditional craft with strong roots in North Wales.”

Financed by Welsh Government, the £500 million Wales Flexible Investment Fund supports Welsh businesses with terms of up to 15 years. Loans, mezzanine finance, and equity investments are available from £25,000 to £10 million.

For more information, visit developmentbank.wales