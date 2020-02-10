Wrexham Manufacturer Powers To Investors In People Accolade

Local manufacturer of uninterruptible power supplies Riello UPS has been recognised by a flagship people management programme for the work it does to support its staff.

The Wrexham-based business has achieved Investors in People ‘We invest in people’ standard accreditation after successfully passing an assessment covering topics such as leadership, trust and company values.

As part of the assessment process, several members of the Riello UPS team met with representatives from Investors in People to discuss job satisfaction, work-life balance and the opportunity to develop new skills.

The rigorous evaluation praised Riello UPS for its strong commitment to developing high-performing teams and providing opportunities for learning and training, along with how the company structures staff roles and delivers continuous improvement.

Obtaining the standard accreditation means Riello UPS has the right principles and practices in place. The power protection specialist will now work with Investors in People over a three-year programme and build on these strong foundations to ensure a culture of continuous improvement and putting people first is embedded throughout the entire business.

Leo Craig, Managing Director of Riello UPS, commented:

“We’re extremely proud to earn Investors in People status. It’s a fantastic achievement for our staff and demonstrates the importance of teamwork and supporting each other. “Now we’re all looking forward to working with Investors in People in the months and years to come to build on this success, identifying the areas where we can improve and empowering our staff to do even more.”

Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, added:

“We’d like to congratulate Riello UPS. Being accredited with ‘We invest in people’ is a remarkable effort for any organisation and places Riello UPS in fine company with a host of organisations that understand the value of people.”

The Investors in People scheme was launched in 1991 as a government-backed project to make work better and help businesses ensure staff are at the centre of their growth and development.

Over the past three decades it has supported more than 11 million workers in organisations based in 75 countries.