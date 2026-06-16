Wrexham Jewellers Retire after Four Decades in City Centre

Wrexham jewellers Martin and Ruth Rees are retiring after 41 years, ending an era for one of the city centre’s best known businesses.

The couple behind Martin Rees Jeweller and Pawnbroker in Chester Street say leaving the business will be heart-breaking as they prepare to hand over to national chain H&T Pawnbrokers on June 30.

Ruth said loyal customers had become “close friends” over the years, with some families now into their second and third generations of shopping at the store.

She also paid tribute to the business’ nine members of staff, saying they had been central to the company’s long-term success and reputation in the city.

The couple also credited chartered accountants Coxeys, who have offices in Wrexham, Saltney and Chester, with helping the business thrive.

According to Ruth, the firm’s advice, support and “honesty and integrity” had been a “key factor” in the jeweller’s success through changing time on the high street.

Despite a change in ownership, customers are expected to see little difference day-to-day with most staff staying on with H&T, the UK’s largest pawnbroking chain with around 300 branches.

But Ruth says it will be a bittersweet moment when they leave the business, adding:

“Quite simply our customers are our gems and we could not have done it without our wonderful staff, they are the most valuable part of the whole operation. “It has been a privilege to be part of our customers’ happy times when they have come to us to buy something for a special occasion. And of course sometimes with the pawnbroking and jewellery-buying we see them in more difficult times as well. “I am going to miss the shop dreadfully but it feels like the right time to leave.”

Joanne Evans, a director at Coxeys, has worked with Ruth and Martin for 13 years and paid tribute to the couple in how they have grown and maintained the business over more than four decades.

She said:

“Part of their success is just down to Ruth’s persona, the energy she has for the business and the city is incredible. Over the years, we have done their accounts, payroll and more importantly offered ongoing advice and support. “It is the end of an era and the start of a new chapter for the business and for Wrexham in general but is the right time for Ruth and Martin to leave the business. I am going to miss them dreadfully but we will be staying in touch and obviously, wish them all the best in their retirement.”

Ruth said:

“We are moving on because Martin is now 78 and I will be 70 in August so we are thinking now that we do need to start taking things a bit easier. I am hoping to still stay involved in the city centre and help the other businesses for at least some time.”

One of the shop’s members of staff who has left recently is Becca Martin, who was elected to represent Plaid Cymru for the Clwyd constituency in this year’s Senedd elections. And Ruth said long-serving employee Colin Taylor, who has been with the business for 32 years, will be leaving around about the same time the couple depart.

They first got involved in the jewellery business around 1979 by buying and selling at antique fairs and market stalls. Martin learned the aspects of the trade while working at Nigel Hughes Jewellers in Chester.

Zoe Parry, Director of Stores for H&T, said: