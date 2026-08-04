Wrexham Coffee Business Celebrates Double Great Taste Awards Success

Independent speciality coffee company Tired Mums Coffee, based in Wrexham, is celebrating national recognition after winning two prestigious Great Taste Awards in the 2026 awards.
The brand's signature Nobody's Listening To Me Blend was awarded two Great Taste Stars, while Are You Sure It's Decaf? received 1 Great Taste Star.
Organised by the Guild of Fine Food, the Great Taste Awards are widely regarded as the world's largest and most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme. This year, more than 15,000 products from around the globe were blind tasted by over 500 expert judges, including chefs, buyers, food writers and retailers. Just around 10% of entries receive the coveted 2-star award.
The judges praised Nobody's Listening To Me Blend as “a blend that has been incredibly well managed,” describing it as “complex and full of character while being balanced and not too sharp.” They highlighted its notes of chocolate orange, bright citrus and a lovely savoury finish, adding that the coffee “comes alive with milk,” creating a rich, rounded and thoroughly enjoyable cup.
Meanwhile, Are You Sure It's Decaf? impressed the judging panel with its depth and complexity, beginning with an inviting aroma of fruit, creaminess and gentle spice. Judges noted flavours of strawberry, stone fruit and citrus peel, praising the coffee's bright, juicy citrus, long rounded finish and the way milk retained its vibrant fruitiness. They concluded that the coffee delivered “bags of flavour” and “a really interesting drinking experience” thanks to its exceptional complexity and length.
Laura Peill, founder of Tired Mums Coffee, said:
“Winning two Great Taste Awards is an incredible honour and something we're immensely proud of. As a small independent business based in Wrexham, it means so much to see our coffees recognised on a national stage alongside some of the very best food and drink producers in the country.
“Our mission is to create exceptional speciality coffee that brings comfort, connection and a moment of calm to busy lives. Owned by a mum balancing NHS work and family life, we understand that coffee is more than a caffeine fix – it's a daily ritual, a pause in the chaos, and a chance to reset. We craft smooth, ethically sourced blends that are easy to enjoy at home, while giving back by donating 1% of sales to support parent wellbeing. Tired Mums Coffee exists to make great coffee feel welcoming, meaningful and part of everyday moments.Receiving 2 Stars for Nobody's Listening To Me Blend and a Great Taste Star for Are You Sure It's Decaf? is fantastic recognition of the care and passion that goes into everything we do.
“To receive such wonderful feedback from the judges on the flavour, balance and complexity of both coffees makes these awards even more special. We're incredibly grateful to our customers, whose support is helping us grow from a small business in Wrexham into an award-winning coffee brand.”