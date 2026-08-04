Wrexham Coffee Business Celebrates Double Great Taste Awards Success

Independent speciality coffee company Tired Mums Coffee, based in Wrexham, is celebrating national recognition after winning two prestigious Great Taste Awards in the 2026 awards.

The brand's signature Nobody's Listening To Me Blend was awarded two Great Taste Stars, while Are You Sure It's Decaf? received 1 Great Taste Star.

Organised by the Guild of Fine Food, the Great Taste Awards are widely regarded as the world's largest and most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme. This year, more than 15,000 products from around the globe were blind tasted by over 500 expert judges, including chefs, buyers, food writers and retailers. Just around 10% of entries receive the coveted 2-star award.

The judges praised Nobody's Listening To Me Blend as “a blend that has been incredibly well managed,” describing it as “complex and full of character while being balanced and not too sharp.” They highlighted its notes of chocolate orange, bright citrus and a lovely savoury finish, adding that the coffee “comes alive with milk,” creating a rich, rounded and thoroughly enjoyable cup.

Meanwhile, Are You Sure It's Decaf? impressed the judging panel with its depth and complexity, beginning with an inviting aroma of fruit, creaminess and gentle spice. Judges noted flavours of strawberry, stone fruit and citrus peel, praising the coffee's bright, juicy citrus, long rounded finish and the way milk retained its vibrant fruitiness. They concluded that the coffee delivered “bags of flavour” and “a really interesting drinking experience” thanks to its exceptional complexity and length.

Laura Peill, founder of Tired Mums Coffee, said: