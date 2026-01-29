Wrexham Centre of Engineering and Innovation Set for Expansion with New Investment

A £3 million investment in the future of manufacturing in North Wales has moved to the next phase following approval of its business justification case by Ambition North Wales.

The Society 5.0 Manufacturing and Business Capability Project led by Wrexham University aims to strengthen the region’s advanced manufacturing capabilities as well as support the development of new technologies in the sector.

The project will enhance the North Wales Growth Deal funded CanfodAu – Centre of Engineering and Innovation to enable industry to access further world-class high precision engineering resources.

Proposed funding for the Society 5.0 Manufacturing and Business Capability Project includes £1.5 million from the North Wales Growth Deal and £1.5 million from Welsh Government’s MEDR (the Commission for Tertiary Education and Research), which supports research and innovation across the tertiary sector.

Cllr Dave Hughes, Lead Member for the North Wales Growth Deal’s Innovation in High Value Manufacturing programme, Ambition North Wales, said:

“The Society 5.0 Project embodies the transition from Industry 4.0’s focus on technological advancement to Industry 5.0’s commitment to social and environmental outcomes. It enhances Wrexham’s regional innovation ecosystem by combining technical excellence with inclusive, human-centred design and aligns with Welsh and UK strategic frameworks for growth, skills, and sustainability.”

Reflecting the principles the ‘Society 5.0’ concept, from which it takes its name, the project will use advanced technologies to improve quality of life, sustainability, and social and economic well-being. It builds on Wrexham University’s existing work in the CanfodAU, which has already delivered carbon reductions and biodiversity gains. It is set to create 19 skilled jobs, support 10 businesses working in low-carbon sector and generate over £4 million for the North Wales economy.

Professor Joe Yates, Vice-Chancellor of Wrexham University, said:

“Our vision is to be known as a world-leading modern civic university, which delivers for our communities and for inclusive economic growth in North Wales. The approval of the business justification case marks an exciting milestone in our goal to position with Wrexham and North Wales at the forefront of sustainable manufacturing. The Society 5.0 Project represents not just technological progress, but a commitment to creating value for local people, the environment, and the economy.”

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:

“The Society 5.0 Manufacturing and Business Capability Project will strengthen North Wales’ economy for the long term, by improving skills, supporting high‑value jobs, and encouraging collaboration between universities, businesses, and public‑sector partners. “Complementing Wrexham University’s recently opened CanfodAU facility, this important initiative will enable industry to access further world-class high precision engineering resources.”

Wales Office Minister Anna McMorrin said:

“North Wales is already home to a thriving advanced manufacturing sector, and this investment will help build on that strength, cementing the region’s growing reputation for innovation. “The UK Government, through our funding of the North Wales Growth Deal, is investing in the industries of the future which will drive economic growth and create new highly skilled and well-paid jobs.”

By building on the strengths of CanfodAu – Centre of Engineering and Innovation, it is hoped the project will accelerate innovation-led growth, strengthen the region’s industrial base, and ensure that North Wales can play an important role in shaping the future of sustainable, inclusive, and digitally connected manufacturing.