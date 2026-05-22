Wrexham Celebrates Its ‘Year of Wonder’ in London

Wrexham2029 City of Culture Bid has joined local leaders in London to showcase the city's hub of talent.

The Wrexham Showcase in Parliament was part of a year-long programme for Wrexham's “Year of Wonder”, celebrating the city's arts, culture, industry and commerce.

Wrexham is on the longlist for UK City of Culture 2029. Building on this momentum, Wrecsam City of Culture collaborated with the Showcase to highlight the city as a dynamic hub of talent and innovation. The event brought together businesses, investors, educators, local authorities, skills providers and community leaders to celebrate progress and explore future opportunities for the city.

Attendees of the event heard from speakers including Wrexham MP Andrew Ranger, Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens, and Wrexham City of Culture Bid Director Amanda Evans. Representing local industries were Donna Jenkins, Project Lead at the Kellanova/Kellogg's factory, and Ben Moore, Managing Director at Syensqo.

Key organisations were invited to attend as stallholders, to allow partners to connect and showcase in front of the UK's key decision-makers, including Ministers, MPs and Lords. Stallholders included Wrexham City of Culture Bid, Wrexham County Borough Council, Darogan Wales, North Wales Ambition Board, Stori Brymbo, We Mind The Gap, JCB, Green Rock Manufacturing, Wrexham University, BASC, Coleg Cambria, Hydro Aluminum and sponsors of the event Syensqo and Kellogg's.

Amanda Evans, Director of the Wrexham City of Culture Bid, said: