19 March 2025
Wrexham Businesses Invited to Free Marketing Insights Event

Marketers, business owners and entrepreneurs across Wrexham, Chester, and the surrounding areas are invited to an  evening of learning, networking, and inspiration at the upcoming Wrexham Marketing Meetup (TMM IRL).

The highlight of the evening will be a talk by Ian Leadbetter, Director at Ruler Analytics, on The Marketing Measurement Playbook – Track, Optimise, and Improve Performance. Ian will share insights into overcoming marketing measurement challenges, practical tips for better tracking and reporting, and strategies to optimise campaigns for maximum ROI.

Organisers said the event is designed as an approachable, friendly, and informal gathering, where attendees can meet like-minded people, exchange ideas, and gain actionable knowledge in a relaxed setting. The evening will include drinks and networking opportunities.

The event is due to take place on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, from 6pm to 8pm at the Moneypenny offices at Western Gateway, Wrexham,

Hannah Stringer, Director of Marketing at Moneypenny, said:

“This meetup is all about bringing together brilliant people from every stage in their careers in a relaxed and welcoming environment. We want this to be fun, inspiring, and interesting – an evening where people can learn, share ideas, and feel part of a flourishing marketing community. We’re building something special here, and we can’t wait to see everyone come together to make meaningful connections.”

The event operates on a donation-based ticketing system, with attendees choosing an amount between £3 and £30. The average contribution is £8.79. Those experiencing financial hardship can request a free ticket by reaching out to el@themarketingmeetup.com (subject to availability).

To book, visit the website: https://themarketingmeetup.com/events/wrexham/



