Wrexham Art Masters Students Exhibit Works in Progress

A new exhibition is inviting visitors to explore a glimpse into the artistic process.

Featuring work from Wrexham University’s School of Art students and staff, the exhibition called ‘Work in Progress’ showcases the creative process of the artists and runs until 21 June at Tŷ Pawb in Wrexham.

‘Work in Progress’ features a range of art forms, including paintings, ceramics, textiles, drawings, etchings, sculptures, films and audio-visual installations.

The exhibition provides visitors with a snapshot into the creative process, as well as an insight into the development of artistic practice and the thought processes of artists.

Dr. Karen Heald, Programme Leader of the University’s MA Art and Design Suite, said:

“When Tŷ Pawb approached us to exhibit, we were thrilled to be offered such a unique opportunity at this interim stage, and in the spirit of collaboration, we said yes. This exhibition really centres around exposing the process when it comes to creating art, which is something most people don’t tend to see. “Typically, we only tend to showcase the finished artworks, whereas all the works being exhibited here give audiences a chance to see the development of these works in the summer. “Concepts created in this exhibition will therefore be refined, advanced and completed by our final year Masters student and displayed at their end of year show, taking place in August. “For our students, exhibiting in Tŷ Pawb is a fantastic opportunity, it is a contemporary gallery at the heart of our local community, which also has a national and international presence. It is a truly fantastic space for the arts in Wrexham.”

While exhibiting their works at Tŷ Pawb, students are also on-hand every Wednesday and Saturday until 21 June invigilating the show. They are happy to answer any questions and discuss their work with visitors to the exhibition.

‘Work in Progress’ is open to the public from Mondays to Saturdays from 10am – 4pm at Tŷ Pawb gallery in Wrexham city centre.