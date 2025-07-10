WorldSkills UK National Finals to Be Held in Wales for the First Time

The WorldSkills UK National Finals 2025 is set to be hosted in Wales for the first time in November.

With 417 competitors taking part from across the UK and 47 finals planned, this event is a nationwide celebration of world-class vocational and technical training.

A record breaking 120 young people from across Wales have earned their place following standout performances in qualifier heats. This means 29% of the national finalists will be made up of Welsh competitors – an increase from last year’s one in four.

Welsh Government confirmed its partnership to host the UK National Finals with Inspiring Skills Excellence and WorldSkills UK last September, following the successful WorldSkills finals in Lyon. That collaboration has paved the way for this year’s National Finals to take place across five venues in Wales, from 26 to 28 November.

Competitors will demonstrate their abilities in a wide range of disciplines, including 3D Digital Game Art, Aircraft Maintenance, Health and Social Care and Culinary Arts. Those who impress under pressure might be selected to represent the UK on the international stage at the “Skills Olympics” in Japan in 2028.

Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership Jack Sargeant, said:

“These competitions show the real-world value and applications of apprenticeships and are invaluable in futureproofing our economy. “I am proud Wales is hosting the WorldSkills Finals UK 2025. We have a beautiful country, and I hope all visitors will take some time to explore it. “I wish this new cohort of competitors pob lwc – I know you’ll do yourselves and us all proud.”

An integral part of the post-16 education and training calendar, the WorldSkills UK Competitions attract over 6,000 registrations from across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland annually. The competition-based training programmes provide education institutions and employers with opportunities to develop and benchmark the abilities of their students and apprentices against international standards.

Mark Wright, apprentice at International Crusher Solutions Ltd, is competing in the Metal Fabricator competition. He said:

“I started out in Construction Metalwork competitions last year and won gold in the Skills Competition Wales with the highest score in the region, and Silver in WorldSkills UK. “I enjoyed them so much that I decided to go for the UK qualifiers this year in Metal Fabrication too, and I’m over the moon to be heading to the WorldSkills UK National Finals. It’s a great experience, and I just focus, get stuck in, and enjoy it.”

Elara Jones, who is competing in the Beauty Therapy Practitioner competition, said:

“Winning gold at Skills Competition Wales and now being selected for the WorldSkills UK National Finals shows that all the hard work and effort I’ve put in has really paid off. “I’m so pleased, it feels like everything I’ve done has been building up to this moment, and it means a lot to see it all lead to something so exciting.”

Bradley Claringbold, who is heading to WorldSkills UK to compete in the Industrial Electronics competition for the second time, added: