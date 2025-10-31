WorldSkills: Driving Industry Collaboration and Employability

At the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD), we take great pride in our students’ achievements, particularly when their skills are recognised on national and international stages.

The recent announcement that four of our students and apprentices have been selected as finalists in the WorldSkills UK National Finals 2025 is not just a milestone for them individually – it is a powerful statement about the role of skills competitions in shaping industry-ready graduates.

From this November 25 to 28, UWTSD will also act as one of the official host venues for the national finals, welcoming competitors, experts, and visitors from across the UK to our Swansea Waterfront campus.

This is much more than a showcase: it is a vital platform for industry engagement, innovation, and the employability of our graduates.

A Bridge Between Academia and Industry

WorldSkills competitions are not just about medals. They are about benchmarking against the very best, in real-world conditions, under the scrutiny of industry professionals. The challenges are designed in collaboration with employers, ensuring they reflect the standards and expectations of the modern workplace.

For UWTSD, this alignment is invaluable. It means our students are not only learning in classrooms and workshops but also applying their knowledge in industry-relevant contexts. Whether it’s software engineering, cyber security, or advanced manufacturing, participation in WorldSkills provides a bridge between academic study and industry practice.

Take Luke Redmore, a Digital Degree Apprentice in Software Engineering, currently completing his placement in the UK Civil Service. His WorldSkills journey has helped him overcome imposter syndrome, grow in confidence, and refine his technical expertise. Similarly, Rehan Joseph, studying Computer Networks and Cyber Security, has sharpened his career focus through preparing for the Network Infrastructure Technician competition. Both students credit UWTSD’s mix of academic support and industry-informed teaching as key to their success.

Industry Partnerships in Action

Our role in supporting finalists such as Tamzin Brewer (Centre for Advanced Batch Manufacturing) and Lloyd Thomas (trainee CNC machinist at Safran Seats) highlights the strength of our partnerships with employers. Working closely with Safran and through our Advanced Manufacturing Skills Academy (AMSA), we are co-developing training programmes that respond directly to industry needs.

Safran’s leaders have spoken clearly about the impact of this collaboration: higher numbers of skilled machine setters, more effective training pathways, and motivated employees who are not only excelling today but also planning long-term career development. Lloyd’s success at WorldSkills demonstrates how industry-university collaboration produces benefits for businesses and learners alike.

Graduate Employability Through Skills Excellence

Employers increasingly seek graduates who are not just technically capable but also resilient, adaptable, and able to perform under pressure. WorldSkills competitors embody these qualities. The rigour of the competition demands problem-solving, creativity, and composure – all attributes that employers prize.

At UWTSD, embedding this ethos within our teaching and partnerships helps ensure that our graduates are industry-ready. WorldSkills enhances their employability by giving them experiences that go beyond the classroom – experiences that build confidence, validate their skills against national standards, and connect them with potential employers.

Hosting the WorldSkills UK National Finals 2025 is a proud moment for UWTSD. It signals our commitment not only to academic excellence but also to championing vocational and technical education on a national scale. For our students, it is an opportunity to test themselves against the best. For our industry partners, it is a chance to see first-hand the calibre of the next generation of talent. And for the wider community, it is proof of the impact that skills education has on economic growth and innovation.

WorldSkills is more than a competition. It is a catalyst for opportunity, a showcase for collaboration, and a driver of employability. At UWTSD, we will continue to champion its values as we prepare our students not just for jobs, but for meaningful, successful careers in industry.