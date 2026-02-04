Worldchefs Team Visits Wales Ahead of 41st Congress & Expo

The Worldchefs team has visited Wales three months before the 41st Worldchefs Congress & Expo event comes to Newport.

Worldchefs’ Ragnar Fridriksson, Connie Lau and Linh To visited Newport for a preview of Welsh hospitality ahead of the event.

The 41st Worldchefs Congress & Expo, taking place from 16 to 19 May 2026, is 98 years in the making and designed to address the opportunities and challenges of today. This edition’s theme, ‘Pasture, Passion, Plate,’ celebrates the journey of food from its origins to the final dish and highlights how food connects us from farm to fork and across borders and cultures.

Worldchefs met with collaborators on the ground in Newport, including the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW), the International Convention Centre Wales (ICC Wales), Food&Drink Wales, the Celtics Collection, Visit Wales, the Newport City Council and MICEConcierge.

“The site visit to Wales confirmed why it will be a great host destination for Worldchefs Congress 2026,” said Ragnar Fridriksson, Managing Director at Worldchefs. “We appreciated the enthusiasm of the local partners and the quality of the facilities at ICC Wales.” “It was a productive and inspiring two days of meetings. We were warmly welcomed by CAW, ICC Wales, and the local government,” said Linh To, Program and Event Manager at Worldchefs. “The visit reinforced our confidence in the success of Worldchefs 2026 in Newport, Wales, with consistent support from all partners.”