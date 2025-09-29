World-First Carbon Capture Facility to be Built in North Wales

Heidelberg Materials is building the world’s first carbon capture facility to enable fully decarbonised cement production in North Wales after reaching a FID (Final Investment Decision) with the UK Government.

The announcement, made by Michael Shanks, Energy Minister in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, allows the building materials manufacturer to begin construction of its carbon capture and storage (CCS) project at its existing Padeswood cement works near Mold.

The firm said the CCS project will bring significant economic benefits to the region through investment and job creation. It will protect more than 200 direct and indirect jobs and create around 50 new ones, as well as up to 500 more during construction.

Heidelberg Materials will start construction of the carbon capture facility at Padeswood later this year and will be able to produce net zero cement for the construction industry in 2029.

The process to appoint a main contractor is underway and the company intends to ensure that supply chain contracts are placed locally wherever possible and that the skills and employment opportunities the project brings for the region are fully realised.

Simon Willis, CEO at Heidelberg Materials UK, said:

“Our constructive partnership with the UK Government has allowed us to reach this major milestone, which is fantastic news, not just for us, but for the industry as a whole. “Our new facility at Padeswood will be a world-leader. It will capture around 800,000 tonnes of CO₂ a year from our existing cement works, allowing us to produce evoZero carbon captured net zero cement, which will help the UK construction industry reach its decarbonisation aims. “CCS is a growing sector worldwide and our Padeswood project is an exemplar, helping position north Wales – and the UK – as a global force at the forefront of this technology. It will also pave the way to decarbonising our domestic cement industry, helping it remain competitive while mitigating against climate change.”

The decision to support the Padeswood CCS project aligns with the UK Government’s ambitions to reduce CO₂ emissions and deliver economic growth through construction.

Energy Minister Michael Shanks said:

“Our clean-energy mission means good jobs, regional growth, and investment for local communities. “This trailblazing cement works showcases the north Wales workforce on the global stage – leading the charge in the clean industries of the future and powering Britain’s reindustrialisation through this UK-first project.”

Cement is the ‘glue’ in concrete, the most widely used building material in the world, but its production gives rise to CO₂. As these emissions result from the chemical process involved in cement’s manufacture, they cannot be avoided by using low carbon or renewable energy sources. The firm said the only way to remove them and produce net zero cement is to capture them using CCS before they enter the atmosphere.

The carbon capture facility at Padeswood is designed to capture almost all (around 95 per cent) of the CO₂ emissions from the process. The emissions captured from the kiln include biogenic CO₂ from biomass fuels, mainly from domestic food, wood and paper wastes that cannot be recycled, which could allow the cement produced at Padeswood to be net negative, said the firm.

The carbon captured at Padeswood will be compressed and transported via an underground pipeline for secure storage under the seabed in Liverpool Bay as part of the HyNet North West project.

Heidelberg Materials officially opened the world’s first carbon capture facility at a cement works in Brevik, Norway, in June this year. There 50 per cent of the plant’s CO₂ emissions are being captured as part of the Norwegian government’s Longship programme.