Works Starts on £23m Bridgend Wellness Village

Work has started on the Sunnyside Wellness Village Scheme, comprising of site set-up, ground clearance, safety and access route works.

The £23 million scheme is being developed by Linc Cymru Housing Association in partnership with Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, and Bridgend County Borough Council. This unique housing and health development is being supported by £18 million of funding from Welsh Government.

It will provide a brand-new mixed-use development, on the site of the demolished Bridgend Council Offices and former Magistrates Court, consisting of 59 housing units, a Healthcare Centre and associated works including landscaping and infrastructure.

The housing element consists of two, three and four bedroom 2-storey houses; one and two bedroom bungalows; a 3-storey apartment block providing one and two bed self-contained apartments; and cycle parking for residents. The 3-storey BREEAM Excellent designed primary healthcare centre will provide consulting and treatment accommodation for the local health board, GP practice, a specialist dental unit, and a pharmacy unit on the ground floor.

The development is being designed to WELL Building standard principles to ensure innovative approaches are used where possible to create a healthy and happy community and to ensure the project delivers a natural community.

The WELL Building standard puts people’s health and wellness at the centre of building design. The development will feature air filters to improve indoor air quality and the materials used in the build will not contain any harmful chemicals.

Sunnyside Wellness Village will also see a focus on greening. Allotments will provide the community with the opportunity to grow fruit and vegetables, space to relax and enjoy nature will be found in green areas of wildflower planting, while a children’s play area built with natural materials will serve young families.

Louise Attwood, Director of Property at Linc, said:

“Sunnyside Wellness Village is a development that reflects our purpose, creating the right environment for people

to flourish. “By combining health care and housing provision, putting wellbeing at the heart of the development, Sunnyside Wellness Village will provide new homes that meet the needs of local people and support the community through a state-of-the-art health centre provision. “We are pleased to be working alongside WRW, Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board and Bridgend County Borough Council on this exciting and innovative development. As work begins on the scheme, we are excited to see our vision for Sunnyside Wellness Village start to take shape.”

Huw Triggs, Construction Director at WRW, said:

“We are delighted to have been chosen by Linc Cymru Housing Association, in partnership with Cwm Taf

Morgannwg University Health Board and Bridgend Council to deliver such an innovative and significant housing and healthcare scheme for the local people of Bridgend and the surrounding area. “The vision of Sunnyside Wellness Village is to build on the existing commitment to caring for people in the community by providing state-of-the-art facilities and integrating wellness into the design of this multi-generational mixed-use development.”

Sarah Bradley, Assistant Director for Primary Care, Cwm Taf Morgannwg Health Board, said: