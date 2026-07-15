Workplace Training Partnership to Develop More Than 40 Future Leaders at Health Tech Giant

Coleg Cambria has secured a new partnership with a leading healthcare technology manufacturer to deliver bespoke leadership and management training directly in the workplace.

The collaboration with Siemens Healthineers in Llanberis will initially see more than 40 employees undertake Level 3 to Level 5 apprenticeships and professional development programmes delivered on-site from this summer, creating tailored learning pathways designed around the needs of the business and its workforce.

Supported by the Regional Skills Partnership, the programme has been developed in response to Siemens Healthineers' commitment to investing in its people, strengthening management capability and creating clear progression opportunities for employees.

Jane Keys, Assistant Principal for Employer Engagement at Coleg Cambria, said:

“We are seeing growing demand from employers looking for flexible, tailored workforce development programmes that fit around their operational requirements. “Siemens Healthineers Llanberis approached us to discuss the leadership and management programmes available through our Northop Business School and it quickly became clear there was an opportunity to create something that met their specific requirements. “They wanted a responsive and flexible training provider, and we were able to develop a programme that can be delivered on-site, making learning as accessible as possible for their teams while reducing time away from the workplace. “It is a fantastic example of how we can work in partnership with employers to deliver meaningful skills development that benefits both individuals and businesses.”

The college – which also has sites in Wrexham, Deeside and Llysfasi – delivers a wide range of professional qualifications, apprenticeships and continuing professional development programmes for employers in the private, public and third sectors.

Whether delivered at one of the college's campuses or directly within the workplace, programmes are tailored to individual business requirements, ensuring learning is accessible, relevant and aligned with strategic objectives.

Jo Swanston, HR Business Partner at Siemens Healthineers Llanberis, said:

“These programmes are vital in supporting continuous professional development across our workforce and align closely with our commitment to investing in our people as a core driver of organisational success. “By equipping employees with both technical expertise and leadership capabilities, we are strengthening our internal talent pipeline, improving employee engagement and retention, and ensuring we are well-positioned to meet future business demands. “The focus on structured development pathways also helps create clear career progression opportunities, supports succession planning, and enables us to build a resilient, high-performing workforce that can adapt to an evolving healthcare environment while continuing to deliver high-quality outcomes. “Delivering training on-site makes it far more accessible for our employees and minimises disruption to day-to-day operations. It also allows for a more responsive and integrated learning experience.”

Jane added: