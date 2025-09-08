Workplace Absence Levels Soar to Nearly Two Working Weeks Per Employee Each Year

UK employees were off sick for nearly two full working weeks (9.4 days) on average in the last 12 months.

The CIPD’s Health and wellbeing at work report 2025, supported by Simplyhealth, suggests a significant jump compared to pre-pandemic levels (5.8 days), and 7.8 days in 2023 when the survey was last carried out.

The organisation said the key finding, from a survey of over 1,100 employers, highlights the urgent need for organisations to proactively address workforce health. This includes understanding the impact ill health – both mental and physical – can have on individuals, and creating cultures where people feel genuinely supported in the management of their health at work, it said.

The research suggests that absence levels have risen as more working adults face long-term health conditions. This is also reflected in the government’s Keep Britain Working review, which found that around 8.7 million people are now living with a work-limiting condition, CIPD said.

When asked about the top three causes of long-term absence (four weeks or more) in their organisation, the most common responses from employers were:

Mental ill health, such as depression or anxiety (41%)

Musculoskeletal injuries, such as back pain (31%)

Other long-term health conditions, such as cancer (30%)

The top causes of short-term absence (up to four weeks) were:

Minor illnesses, such as colds/flu (78%)

Mental ill health, such as depression or anxiety (29%)

Stress, and caring responsibilities for children (both 26%)

To reduce sickness absence, the report urges employers to take a proactive approach to managing health risks at work, ensure that jobs don’t contribute to poor health, and provide effective support for employees with long-term conditions.

Rachel Suff, senior wellbeing adviser at the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, said:

“It's really important for individuals, organisations and society that employers take a proactive approach to support people managing health conditions while working. The longer someone is off, the more they might struggle to return. Long or repeated periods of sickness absence can make it difficult for organisations to plan their work, and unplanned absences can also place additional strain on colleagues. “As people are working and living longer, employers need to create workplaces that are supportive and help staff manage their health. Changes, like flexible hours and adjustments to workload, can often make a big difference to help prevent ill health from worsening and absence. “Employers should also focus support on the areas where it’s needed most by addressing the main health risks to people. Since mental ill health is a leading cause of absence, taking targeted action to help employees deal with both work-related stress and personal challenges is crucial.”

Paul Schreier, CEO, Simplyhealth, said:

“Despite a concerning rise in ill health nationwide, the report highlights the positive commitment from businesses to enhance employee wellbeing, with more companies adopting dedicated wellbeing strategies. “Employers have a crucial role in supporting employee health and driving a preventative approach, helping individuals stay in work while managing health conditions, benefitting both their workforce and the wider economy. “By offering preventative care through easy-to-access health benefits that target the key drivers of absence – mental ill health, musculoskeletal issues and minor illnesses – employees are able to seek support early, before symptoms escalate. Providing affordable and accessible care, which is available to all employees 24/7, not just senior staff – can help employees recover quicker and return to work sooner. To help them make the most of these benefits, clear communication and a supportive culture are essential.”

The survey finds that the majority of business leaders recognise the value good health and wellbeing can bring organisations. Almost three-quarters of those surveyed (74%) say employee wellbeing is on senior leaders’ agendas, up markedly from 61% in 2020.

However, despite most organisations taking steps to improve employee health and wellbeing, these actions are still largely reactive. For example, the most common measures taken to support mental health include access to counselling (43%), phased return to work or other reasonable adjustments (43%) and providing access to employee assistance programmes (41%).

Training managers to support staff with mental ill health is less common (29%). Where training is provided, it makes a tangible difference. For example, 63% of employers say managers feel confident to spot the signs of mental ill health and 73% say they feel confident to have sensitive conversations and signpost to support (compared with 45% and 57%, respectively, where employers don’t train managers).