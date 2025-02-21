North Wales  |

21 February 2025
North Wales

Working Denbighshire’s Record-Breaking Jobs Fair Welcomes More Than 600 People

1891 Bar & Restaurant in Rhyl

More than 600 jobseekers attended Working Denbighshire’s Jobs Fair, connecting with more than 50 employers from sectors like hospitality, manufacturing, and health and social care.

The event at the 1891 Bar & Restaurant in Rhyl provided a platform for people to explore job opportunities, career pathways, and training options, with employers in attendance including Seren Gobaith, GLLM, Gamlins Law, G&H Phoenix, TG Williams Builders Ltd, and 2 Sisters Food Group.

A quiet hour was held from 10am to 11am for those who prefer a calmer environment, and a pre-event Job Club offered jobseekers advice on CVs and cover letters.

Melanie Evans, Principal Manager, Strategic Employment, said:

“We’re absolutely delighted with the fantastic turnout and, once again, the incredible support from our local businesses.

“The Jobs Fair isn’t just about finding a job, it’s about opening doors to new opportunities, helping people take bold steps towards brighter futures. It’s inspiring to see so many individuals eager to improve their lives, gain new skills, and connect with employers who truly care about the community.

Working Denbighshire's Record-Breaking Jobs Fair Welcomes Over 600 People

“Events like this show the real power of coming together to make a difference and supports the new UK Government Strategy to Get Britain Working.”

Councillor Jason McLellan, Leader of Denbighshire County Council, said:

“Employment is one of the key pillars of a functioning and thriving society.

 

“These Jobs Fairs allow employers to connect with residents who are looking for work or maybe a change of career. I am proud of the work that the team have put in once again this year to help Local Denbighshire residents enter the job market.

 

“The success of this event highlights the power of collaboration in supporting our community and creating meaningful employment opportunities.”

Working Denbighshire is part funded through the Welsh Government Communities for Work Plus Programme which supports those most disadvantaged in the labour market to overcome the barriers preventing them from gaining employment. It is also part funded by UK Government.



