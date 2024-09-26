Working Denbighshire Welcomes Hundreds to Jobs Fair

More than 400 people attended Working Denbighshire’s Jobs fair at the Pavilion Theatre in Rhyl.

Over 50 businesses exhibited, including Clwyd Alyn, North Wales Fire & Rescue, Asda, Alpine Travel, Gamlins Law and Balfour Beatty.

The free event saw an opportunity for unemployed people and those looking for a career change to gain access to local and employment options, as well as hear about the various training and apprenticeships opportunities that are open for applications.

The team organised a quiet hour during the event for those who may appreciate a quieter atmosphere.

Denbighshire County Council’s Working Denbighshire service aims to coordinate support that helps people into work by removing barriers. Working with local businesses and organisations, the Working Denbighshire programme is committed to supporting people who live in Denbighshire to get into the world of work and/or further their skills with free training.

Melanie Evans, Principal Manager, Strategic Employment, said:

“We are thrilled with another great turnout at our latest Jobs Fair. It is a testament to the hard work of our team and the commitment of local services and businesses to support our community. “Events like these not only connect job seekers with potential employers but also empower individuals to take the next step in their careers.”

Councillor Jason McLellan, Leader of the Council and Lead Member for Economic Growth & Tackling Deprivation, added:

“The success of the Jobs Fair highlights the importance of collaboration between local organisations and the Council. By providing a platform for high quality training and employment opportunities, we are helping to break down barriers and create a brighter future for the residents of Denbighshire.”

Working Denbighshire is part funded through the Welsh Government Communities for Work Plus Programme which supports those most disadvantaged in the labour market to overcome the barriers preventing them from gaining employment.

Working Denbighshire has received £3,529,632 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.