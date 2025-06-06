Working Denbighshire Hosts Jobs Fair in Llangollen

Working Denbighshire’s Jobs Fair in Llangollen has been hailed a success by employers and attendees, with interviews arranged and new opportunities shared across the community.

Held in central Llangollen, the event brought local people together with a diverse range of organisations and businesses, offering a valuable gateway to explore jobs, training, and volunteering opportunities.

Exhibitors included the Army, RAF, Anheddau, Branas Isaf, Denbighshire Citizens Advice, Business Wales, and Clwyd Alyn, among others. While not all attending employers had immediate vacancies, many used the fair as an opportunity to share live opportunities, offer career advice, and promote upcoming roles.

All participating employers reported they would be happy to take part in similar events in the future. Branas Isaf confirmed they’have already scheduled interviews with attendees, and others distributed application links and signposted training routes and open positions.

Councillor Jason McLellan, Leader of Denbighshire County Council and Lead Member for Economic Growth & Tackling Deprivation, said:

“This Jobs Fair highlights the strength and spirit of our local community. It’s inspiring to see employers and jobseekers come together in such a positive way to create real pathways to employment and training. “Working Denbighshire is proud to play a key role in supporting people on their journey to meaningful work and a brighter future.”

Ruth Hanson, Principal Manager at Working Denbighshire, said:

“The success of this event reflects the hard work and collaboration between employers, partners, and our team. We’re committed to continuing these opportunities and supporting jobseekers every step of the way. It’s incredibly rewarding to see so many people engaged, motivated, and taking the first steps towards their new careers.”

Support services including Adferiad and South Denbighshire Community Partnership also used the event to connect with residents who may benefit from wellbeing, volunteering, or self-employment support.

The Jobs Fair forms part of Working Denbighshire’s ongoing commitment to supporting local people into employment, training, and enterprise. The team is now preparing for upcoming events and encourages both employers and residents to get involved.