Workers Set to Move into New Swansea City Centre Scheme

Hundreds of people will soon be starting to work from a new office development in a major boost for Swansea city centre.

Staff from travel and leisure company Tui and financial company Futures First are expected to move into the 71/72 Kingsway scheme in the next few weeks.

Developed by Swansea Council and part-funded by the Swansea Bay City Deal, the 104,000 square foot scheme can accommodate up to 600 workers.

Eighty per cent of the office space there is now let, with other confirmed tenants including IWG. Discussions for all remaining spaces at the scheme are advanced, and more tenants will be announced in the coming weeks.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“The 71/72 Kingsway development is a vital step in addressing Swansea’s shortfall of high-quality office space. “By creating modern, flexible work environments in the heart of the city, it strengthens Swansea’s ability to attract and retain businesses, support new jobs and compete with other major UK locations as a destination for investment. “It’s very encouraging that the scheme’s first tenants will soon be moving into the building, and we look forward to announcing even more tenants in the coming weeks once discussions are finalised. “The 71/72 Kingsway development will also combine with other schemes to create the extra footfall the city centre needs to support our existing traders and encourage more shops and other businesses to open there.”

The 71/72 Kingsway scheme also includes an event hall and spaces for food and beverage businesses.

A green rooftop terrace with views over Swansea Bay also features, along with solar panels on top of the building and heat recovery systems to minimise energy use.

The development also includes a new link between The Kingsway and Oxford Street that will soon benefit from further landscaping work.