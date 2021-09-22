Workers Grow Apart from Workplace Bestie Due to the Pandemic

Research from Ezra, the leading provider of digital coaching, has found that the majority of UK workers feel the pandemic has impacted the social aspect of their professional lives, with a third stating they’ve grown apart from their workplace BFF.

While we work to pay the bills and further our professional development, the social aspect is an important part of the workplace for many, whether it be letting off steam with a workmate at the end of the day, or entertaining clients at lunch.

In fact, Ezra found that 73% of UK office workers value the social aspect of their working environment, with 14% believing it’s very important.

However, the pandemic has caused this aspect of the workplace to deteriorate for many with 65% stating they had seen a decline in their professional social life.

Remote working has understandably been the biggest factor in this decline, with many unable to meet with colleagues in person or network outside of Zoom calls. Flexible working has also caused a decline, with many now finding themselves working different days to their colleagues.

Furlough and redundancies have also been a factor, while some have differed on Covid issues such as vaccinations.

These pandemic related issues have not only reduced the social aspect of many workplaces but 32% of workers also stated that they have grown apart from their workplace BFF during the pandemic.

Founder of Ezra, Nick Goldberg, commented:

“The pandemic has been problematic for many with the lucky ones amongst us remaining in work but adapting to a life of remote or flexible working and online meetings. This new way of working can be a struggle but any problematic professional period can be overcome with good management, clear communication and weekly goals to help hold yourself accountable. However, it’s far harder to replicate the social aspect that comes with working in the physical workplace. For some, this means a struggle to build a rapport with existing clients or to win new ones over Zoom. Others are missing the coffee run vent with a colleague that helps keep them sane, while others are simply missing an after work drink with their favourite workplace person. These aspects of working life are arguably as important to help us function fully and so it’s vital we continue to look towards a balance between remote working and the physical workplace to ensure they aren’t lost.”