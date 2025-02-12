Work to Prepare Swansea’s Debenhams Building for Occupation

Work to help bring Swansea city centre's former Debenhams unit back into use is gathering pace.

Swansea Council is seeking expressions of interest from companies interested in bidding for the opportunity to carry out work at the building.

The condition of the building means stripping-out and fitout works are needed to enable tenants to move in once agreements are in place.

Stripping-out works include the removal of fixtures, fittings and partitions.

The council is in advanced discussions with a number of leading high street retailers and leisure operators about moving into the building.

Details will be announced as soon as these discussions are finalised.

They follow-on from the council purchasing the building with Welsh Government support after Debenhams went into administration.

Expressions of interest in the stripping-out and fitout works are being sought through the South West Wales Regional Contractors Framework in advance of the works going out to formal tender.

The works would be funded by Swansea Council and the Welsh Government.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“We know how important the former Debenhams unit is to the city centre and to local people. “That's why bringing the building back into retail use is part of an investment programme worth over £1bn that's ongoing in the city centre to create more footfall and jobs there which will then help to encourage more shops and other businesses to open in future. “Positive talks continue to be held with a number of retailers and leisure businesses about taking up occupancy at the former Debenhams unit, but works are now needed at the building to bring it into condition that would meet the needs of these businesses for their fit-outs and occupation. “This is one of many schemes that will either make progress or be complete in 2025 as the city's transformation continues.”

Schemes nearing completion include the new office development at 71/72 The Kingsway, which is being part-funded by the Swansea Bay City Deal and the Welsh European Funding Office. Over 75% of the office space at the development is now under offer and tenants will start to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Y Storfa community services hub at Oxford Street's former BHS unit will be complete this year too, work will start on a Castle Square revamp and construction is anticipated to start on a new public sector hub at the former St David's Shopping Centre site.