Work to Begin on Major Town Centre Regeneration Project

Work on a “transformational” project to update and refurbish Port Talbot’s Civic Square and the adjacent Princess Royal Theatre is set to begin.

The regeneration project, which is funded by the UK Government, aims to ‘rejuvenate and modernise’ the 798-seat Princess Royal Theatre by improving customer experience with new cafes, an extension to the southwest elevation of the building, a remodelled bar servery area and an auditorium entrance lobby with a large, modern foyer.

Other additions for the theatre include improved conferencing facilities, a remodelled, lightweight orchestra pit, better sound and lighting along with additional technical improvements designed to host a wider variety of productions at the popular venue.

Port Talbot’s Civic Square will be transformed into a multi-purpose community space with features such as new seating and significantly improved green spaces with extensive tree and shrub planting.

This ‘greening’ of the Civic Square will involve a 70% increase in trees and the area will also benefit from ‘rain gardens’ – green areas designed specifically to hold and soak in rainwater runoff.

Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene, Cllr Scott Jones, said: