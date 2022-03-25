Work to Begin on Electric Vehicle Charging Points in Denbighshire

Work is due to start on the installation of a county wide Electric Vehicle Public Charging Pilot.

Denbighshire County Council has secured a total of £57,400 grant funding from the UK Government’s Office for Zero Emission Vehicles supported by the Energy Saving Trust, to support the delivery of an Electric Vehicle Public Charging Pilot.

The pilot will provide fast charging points in eight public car parks across Denbighshire for use by the public.

Public chargers will be installed at:

Fern Avenue, Prestatyn

Factory Ward Car Park, Denbigh,

Bowling Green Car Park/ Lower High Street, St Asaph

Market St Car Park, Llangollen

Pavilion Car Park, National Pavilion, Llangollen

Cae Ddol Car Park, Crispin Yard, Clwyd Street, Ruthin

Craft Centre Car Park, Park Road, Ruthin

Morley Road Car Park, Rhyl

Work on the pilot is expected to be completed by early summer.

The county car parks have been chosen using a range of criteria including location and accessibility and include a mixture of key routes and car parks close to residential properties without access to off-road parking.

The chargers will be in place to support residents to transition to an electric vehicle where they didn’t previously have access to a charging facility.

The project is part of the Council’s action to tackle climate change following the declaration of a Climate and Ecological Emergency in 2019 and adoption of the Climate and Ecological Change Strategy in 2021.

Cllr Brian Jones, the Council’s Lead Member for Waste, Transport and the Environment, said: