Work Starts on West Wales Mixed Tenure Development

Leading partnerships developer Lovell and housing association Pobl Group have started work on a £28.65 million development in Haverfordwest, where 69% of the homes will be affordable.

Contracts have been completed for a brand-new, mixed tenure development called Augustus Grange, which will provide a total of 115 two and three-bedroom homes located off St David’s Road.

In total, 36 of the homes will be available for open market sale and 79 will be affordable homes, with 37 available through Shared Ownership and 42 for social rent.

Lovell has now started work on the site and is expecting to finish in 2026. The first homes will be available for sale in summer 2024, and the doors to the development’s showhomes will be open later in the year.

James Duffett, regional managing director at Lovell, said:

“This is a hugely exciting announcement for us at Lovell. Pobl is one of our long-standing partners and we are delighted to be working with them once again to deliver 115 homes in Haverfordwest. “Augustus Grange is a very significant development, showcasing the success of our expansion plans across South Wales. We’re looking forward to providing the area with high quality homes set within a vibrant new community.”

Adam Roberts, Head of Development (West) at Pobl, said: