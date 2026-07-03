Work Starts on Social Housing Development in Newport

Bron Afon Community Housing has started work on building 30 energy-efficient, affordable apartments in Newport.

The development at Kelvedon Street is the organisation’s first scheme in Newport. It is also their second scheme outside of Torfaen, the first being Brynhoward Terrace in Oakdale, Caerphilly.

The building will provide 22 one-bedroomed and eight two-bedroomed apartments and associated communal areas. Each apartment will have an A rated EPC (Energy Performance Certificate) as a result of modern heating systems that are energy saving and more economical to run.

Bron Afon’s construction partner for the scheme is MVR Solutions. The project has been made possible through the support and partnership of Newport City Council and Welsh Government and benefits from Welsh Government grant funding.

Steve Blake, Bron Afon’s Executive Director of Development and Regeneration, said:

“We are really pleased to be building new homes in Kelvedon Street, our first project in Newport, with our partners, MVR Solutions. It aligns with our priority to build high quality, affordable and energy efficient homes in Southeast Wales, and will be followed by several other projects we have in the pipeline for the area.”

Catherine Love, Bron Afon’s Chief Executive, said:

“It’s our ambition to increase the supply of social housing through sustainable development and regeneration. “We understand how a safe, warm and comfortable place to call home is at the heart of anyone’s health and wellbeing, so I am delighted that we are building these energy efficient and sustainable new homes in Newport.”

The new homes, which are due to be completed in December 2027, will be available to rent from Bron Afon via Home Options, Newport’s local housing register.