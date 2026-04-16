Work Starts on Next Phase of 103-Home Development in Cardiff

Work has started on the next phase of a development that will deliver 103 affordable homes in Cardiff.

South Wales-based housing organisation United Welsh has confirmed that following extensive remediation and groundworks, the first foundations have been laid at the Sanatorium Road development in Canton.

All of the homes will be for social rent and allocated to people from the Cardiff Council Common Housing Waiting List.

The project will include a mix of apartments and houses, delivered in partnership between United Welsh, Welsh Government, Cardiff Capital Region and Cardiff Council.

The first foundation being laid is for the building of a block of 50 apartments designed specifically for people aged 55 and over, supporting independent living.

An event was held for partners involved in the project to see progress at the site.

Victoria Bolton, Director of Development and Regeneration at United Welsh, said:

“We are pleased to be working in partnership with Welsh Government, Cardiff Capital Region and Cardiff Council to bring high quality, affordable homes to Canton. “As well as providing much needed housing, this development will deliver new jobs, training opportunities and investment in the community. “I would like to thank our partners for taking part in a site visit to see the progress being made, it is exciting that the foundations have been laid for the first phase of housing. “We are looking forward to seeing the project come to life and the benefits it will bring to the area.”

United Welsh has also confirmed the names for the three apartment buildings on site will pay tribute to the history of the area.

The first apartment building will be named after a former dairy factory on the site, the second after an old jewellery box factory and the third after Ninian Park, the previous home of Cardiff City FC.

The timber frame structures for the homes will be manufactured by Celtic Offsite from its factory in Caerphilly.

These structures will arrive on site complete with insulation and windows, with final construction carried out by developer Vistry.

The development is funded by Welsh Government’s Social Housing Grant and the Cardiff Capital Region’s Viability Gap Fund, a £35m grant programme to bring forward stalled sites for development across the Cardiff Capital Region. Work is expected to complete in 2028.