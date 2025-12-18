Work Starts on Major Swansea Regeneration Scheme

Foundation work has now started on a new housing and business development in Swansea city centre.

Led by local non-profit Beacon Cymru, the development set to take shape on the corner of Kings Lane and The Strand will be made up of a six-storey building providing affordable housing, alongside shipping container style units that will accommodate several small-scale businesses. Landscaped open spaces will also be included.

Encon Construction are the main contractor for the scheme, which is being part-funded by the Welsh Government through its Transforming Towns programme with support from Swansea Council.

The scheme is the next phase of the urban village development on High Street that includes a mix of commercial units, office spaces, affordable homes and the refurbishment of historic buildings to provide new business opportunities.

In partnership with Easy Living Ltd, Beacon Cymru is also leading on the sensitive redevelopment of the former Castle Cinema building in Swansea city centre into a mixed-use scheme that includes affordable homes, offices and a restaurant or café with views overlooking Swansea Castle.

Rhianydd Jenkins, Executive Director of Development and Growth at Beacon Cymru Group, said:

“We are delighted to be progressing this next phase in our Urban Village development clustered around Swansea High Street and The Strand. “This is a long-term regeneration project for us in an area we hold dear; we're pleased to be making it possible for more people and businesses to base themselves in this vibrant part of the city centre.”

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“We're delighted to support this next stage of regeneration in the city centre. This development will provide affordable homes and space for small local businesses, helping to bring new activity and confidence to the Kings Lane and Strand area. “By working with Beacon Cymru and other partners, we're continuing to heavily invest in the city centre to create opportunities for people who live and work in Swansea. “This is another important step in developing a modern, vibrant city centre that has enough people living and working there to generate the footfall that's needed to attract more shops, other businesses and jobs in future.”

Completion of the Kings Lane project is anticipated in early 2027.