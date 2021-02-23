Work Starts on Exciting Attraction at Aberavon Seafront

Work has started on a new Splash Pad attraction for children and families to replace the popular former Aquasplash facility at the Aberavon Seafront.

The new attraction will include a range of more than 30 exciting water features including fountains, jets and “waterfalls”.

Aquasplash proved to be a massively successful attraction to both local residents and visitors alike for many years. Unfortunately, the repair and maintenance necessary to keep it open for another season made it financially unviable.

The time had therefore come for a replacement.

The new Splash Pad will no longer have at its centre a standing pool of water, as this produces numerous difficulties and challenges in order to maintain and test water quality before use by the public, which can often be time consuming and expensive.

Instead, the new water fountains, jets and waterfalls will be spread over a central play area. The works, which began on February 1st, will also include new seating and facilities surrounding the Splash Pad site.

The work is being carried out by Ustigate Ltd.

Cllr Annette Wingrave, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Sustainable Development said: