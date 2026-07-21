Work ‘Progressing Well’ on Swansea’s Castle Square Transformation

Work to transform Swansea's Castle Square into a greener, more welcoming space is progressing well.

Significant activity has taken place on site since the main contractor appointed by Swansea Council began works in the spring.

Council leader Rob Stewart said:

“It's great to see the transformation of this important site firmly underway – our innovative plans will see a much more welcoming Castle Square Gardens that'll serve the public for generations to come. “We're excited about the improvements and are confident that people will enjoy what we and partners develop there.”

Following important preparation work on site, including the diversion of underground utilities and careful removal and storage of materials for reuse, main construction activity is now well underway.

Public spaces construction specialist Knights Brown was appointed to deliver the scheme, supporting the council and its partners in bringing the approved designs to life.

Since moving fully on-site this year, the contractor has made strong progress, with site hoardings in place and work advancing in line with the programme.

Work undertaken so far includes the removal of some features no longer needed, the excavation of soil and other material to reach new ground levels, and the start of building new foundations.

Access continues to be maintained for pedestrians and businesses in the surrounding area.

Knights Brown divisional director Tim Waller said:

“We're delighted to be working with Swansea Council on helping to deliver an exceptional new Castle Square Gardens for every citizen, visitor and local business. “The scheme is innovative, forward-thinking and provides a fond nod to the location's past as a traditional city centre garden space.”

The project will see a new-look Castle Square Gardens emerge – a greener, more people-friendly focal point for the city centre.

Plans include a significant increase in green space, new seating, a water feature, improved lighting and areas for events and socialising.

The council is continuing to work closely with partners and contractors, including consultants Spider Projects and the architects ACME, to ensure the scheme is delivered safely and efficiently.

The transformation forms a key part of wider investment across Swansea city centre, supporting the council's ongoing £1bn regeneration programme that's helping to create an attractive destination for residents, businesses and visitors.

The new-look square is due to open in summer 2027.