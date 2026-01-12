Work Progresses on Swansea City Centre Car Park

Scaffolding has started to come down at a car park development in Swansea city centre as work continues on site.

The car park development – across the road from Swansea Arena – forms part of the city's Copr Bay district that also includes the bridge over Oystermouth Road and Amy Dillwyn Park.

Work on completing the car park has been delayed after Swansea Council's original contractor for the scheme went into administration.

Workers from the new contractor for the development – Andrew Scott Ltd – remain on site at the car park, where remedial and finishing works are anticipated for completion by the early summer.

All the remaining works are being completed at no additional cost to Swansea taxpayers.

The retail units below the car park on Cupid Way – the new link that leads to the bridge from the city centre – are being remarketed. As part of the remarketing process, businesses originally due to form part of the scheme are being recontacted to explore if they're still interested in taking up space there.

It is anticipated some businesses could take up occupation of the retail units in the spring.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“Seeing the scaffolding start to come down is a really positive sign of progress and another important step forward for this scheme. “It's been hugely frustrating that we were left with a half-finished structure when the previous contractor failed. “While Andrew Scott Ltd are doing a fantastic job to complete the works on the car park, it has taken a significant amount of time to get to this point due to the legal and contractual processes that follow a contractor going into administration. “Despite the setbacks, we've kept the project moving and are on track to complete the work by the early summer of this year. “Our focus now is on finishing the car park to a high standard and finding the right businesses to take on the retail units below, helping to bring more activity and life to this growing part of the city. “It's part of our Copr Bay district that links the arena and bridge with the city centre, and will play a big role in supporting local businesses to create a more vibrant destination for residents and visitors.”

The St David's multi-storey car park – eventually planned for demolition – will remain open until the new car park is operational.