Work on Active Travel Schemes to Begin in Newtown and Llanidloes

Work on active travel schemes in Newtown and Llanidloes is set to begin in the new year.

The latest Welsh Government Safe Routes in Communities and Active Travel funding, with support from Transport for Wales, will enable work to begin on the following two schemes from as early as January 2026:

Newtown Dolfor Road Active Travel scheme

This scheme will make improvements to the existing footway on Dolfor Road, between Plantation Lane and the railway bridge. The project will also install a road crossing to connect directly to the Treowen Active Travel paths and establish green infrastructure along the route.

Llanidloes Llangurig Road/Smithfield Street Active Travel scheme

This scheme will upgrade the existing footway from the Gro Car Park to Llangurig Road, connecting directly to the shared use path installed on Llangurig Road in 2024/25. Once complete, the path will form a continuous active travel route between the car park and schools, improving accessibility, and allowing more pupils and their families to safely walk or cycle to and from school. It is also likely to help reduce traffic congestion on Llangurig Road at peak times.