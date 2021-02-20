Work has Started on Four Energy Efficient Apartments in Prestatyn

Denbighshire Housing is starting construction on four, one-bedroom apartments on the site of the former Bodnant School canteen on Caradoc Road.

The low carbon apartments, which will be built and certified to the energy-efficient Passivhaus standard, are part of the Council’s target to provide 170 more council homes by 2022 and their construction is being part funded by the Welsh Government through its Innovative Housing Programme.

The work, which started on January 25, is being undertaken by North Wales based Peter T Griffiths Building Contractors and is expected to be completed by the end of September.

Cllr Tony Thomas, Denbighshire County Council’s lead member for Housing and Communities, said:

“The Council is delighted that work has started on these new council homes and we are pleased to be working with our partners on this project. “Ensuring there is housing available to meet the needs of Denbighshire residents is a priority under our Corporate Plan. “These homes will help meet the housing needs of residents by providing quality homes that are affordable as well as offering the highest levels of build quality to reduce energy consumption and minimise carbon emissions and reduce household bills. “We will be monitoring noise, dust and vibration levels throughout the works to make sure that guidelines are not exceeded and we would like to thank residents for their understanding while building work is carried out.”

The Minister for Housing and Local Government, Julie James said: “It is fantastic to see work start on these innovative homes. We are committed to working with partners to develop high quality and sustainable affordable homes. These homes at Prestatyn are a fantastic example of this commitment and will benefit local people by providing a secure, low carbon and importantly, affordable home.”