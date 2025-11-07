north wales business logo
7 November 2025
North Wales

Work Gets Underway to Renovate Two Historic Properties in Holyhead

Two prominent buildings in Holyhead town centre are being renovated as part of the Townscape Heritage Initiative.

The town is currently benefiting from the major £22.5 million funding boost which is helping to drive to its cultural and heritage transformation.

As part of the Holyhead Townscape Heritage Initiative, funded by the UK Government and the National Lottery Heritage Fund through the Isle of Anglesey County Council, No.1 Stanley Street and No.8 Boston Street, Holyhead, will be renovated and brought back into use.

The Initiative is designed to impact the town centre, attract more visitors, and encourage further private investment in the area. It is part of the wider programme of investment in Holyhead which has already seen substantial work to restore several properties in and around the town centre.

The two town centre properties undergoing renovations, No.1 Stanley Street the former Booze Buster, and No.8 Boston Street previously Davies Hardware; have been vacant for many years, with the property on Boston Street being empty for ten years. These renovations will bring both properties back into use by providing two retail units and four new homes in the form of flats.

Mr Richard Lennon, the owner of No.1 Stanley Street, added:

“It’s great to see one of the oldest non-religious buildings in Holyhead being renovated and be able to provide two new homes in the heart of the town.”

Cllr Gary Pritchard, the Leader of the Isle of Anglesey County Council and its Economic Development portfolio holder, said:

“Having been brought up in Holyhead myself, I appreciate the history and heritage of the townscape and the importance of conserving our historic buildings. This project alongside others in Holyhead is a key part of the Council’s efforts to support Holyhead’s regeneration. The work will boost the local economy, provide new homes for locals and have a lasting impact on the town’s streetscape.”

