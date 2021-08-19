Work Experience Pays for Prospective North Wales Apprentices

Two apprenticeship hopefuls have started to reap the rewards for choosing the construction site over summer holidays after taking up paid work experience with a leading North Wales-based electrical contractor.

Oliver King and Dylan Hough have been brought onboard by Rhyl-headquartered Fred Weston Electrical as the firm works on a number of sites for Wynne Construction.

Oliver and Dylan, who are currently busy at the Ysgol Glanrafon scheme in Mold, are hoping to ready themselves for apprenticeships having recently completed their Level 2 diploma at Coleg Cambria Deeside.

Oliver, 16, from Holywell, said:

“I’m really enjoying picking up new skills. I’ve previously worked on construction sites doing painting and decorating, so although working with electricals is new, it’s a similar environment. “We’re also getting the opportunity to do courses in asbestos awareness and working at height, which are really helpful when you are starting your career.”

Dylan, 18, from Flint, has also been offered work experience on a different site, at Wynne Construction’s Ysgol Brynffordd project, near Holywell.

He said:

“Everyone has been really helpful, right from the start when we had the interview at Coleg Cambria. “I’m enjoying working with the team here and I’ve learned so much. Fred Weston and Wynne Construction have been very good at teaching me new skills and techniques.”

Mark Roberts, operations director at Fred Weston, said:

“It’s important to give young people a fair chance to gain work experience for their chosen career route. This also allows us to evaluate their performance fairly over a longer period with a view to offering full time apprenticeships in the coming weeks, as investing in local young people is a vital part of the future of the construction industry. “Additionally, we made the decision to pay them during their work experience, as this gives a true representation of what work is, as well as an incentive to learn. “This is the result of us working closely with Wynne Construction and the Wynne Futures Foundation, which we will continue to do in the future.”

Carl Black, curriculum director at Coleg Cambria Deeside, said:

“With these two having already completed their level two diploma in electrical installation, getting out onto site and putting it all into practice was the obvious next step. “It’s really encouraging to hear how much they are benefitting from this paid experience. We’re very grateful to Fred Weston and Wynne Construction for all their help.”

Alison Hourihane, social value manager at Bodelwyddan-based Wynne Construction, took part in the interview process on behalf of the company’s Wynne Futures Foundation, which was launched to formally bring together the business’ existing community benefits, training, and apprenticeship activities and initiatives.

Its aims include providing a minimum of 100 work experience placements and 250 apprenticeships in a variety of trade and technical subjects over the next five years.

Alison said: