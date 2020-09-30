Work Continues on East Rhyl Coastal Defence Scheme

Work to create additional beach access as part of a £27million flood scheme that will protect 1650 properties has begun.

The East Rhyl Coastal Defence Scheme is being funded through the Welsh Government, as well as part funding by Denbighshire County Council, and work is on target to be completed by December 2022.

There will be additional access to the beach at Ty Newydd Road, Hilton Drive and Garford Road which will open when the scheme is completed.

Material including large rock will continue to be delivered to the site to enable the construction of the rock armour revetment, which will commence in October, and it is expected to take around eight months to build.

Cllr Brian Jones, the Council’s Lead Member for Waste, Transport and the Environment, said: