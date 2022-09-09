Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

DEFAULT GROUP

Work Begins on Redrow’s Latest Development in South Wales

A - Home Page B - Original Content Cardiff
SHARE
,

Construction work has begun on Redrow’s latest development of 86 new homes at Plasdŵr, Cardiff’s £2 billion, 900-acre garden city.

Phase three of Cwrt Sant Ioan features 27 two-bedroom apartments, 47 three-bedroom homes and ten four-bedroom properties along with two two-bedroom affordable homes. Final completion is expected by June 2024 with the first plots already sold subject to contract.

Nigel Palmer, Managing Director of Redrow in South Wales, said:

“Plasdŵr is a flagship development – and our biggest to date. We’re well-known for our beautifully designed homes, but that’s just part of the story. Our unwavering focus is on creating thriving communities and great places to live.

“Plasdŵr takes its inspiration from the original garden city principles of ‘fresh air, sunlight, breathing room and playing room’. It really does offer something for everyone. Phases one and two of Cwrt Sant Ioan have proved popular with first time buyers and families alike and we’re already seeing strong demand for this latest development.”

Redrow’s sales office at Cwrt Sant Ioan is open seven days a week. Visit here to find out more or call 02921 202 563 to make an appointment.

SHARE

Redrow is a leading UK premium housebuilder, proudly headquartered in Ewloe, Flintshire.

Established in 1974, it has earned a unique reputation for quality, building beautiful homes and communities, creating, in its words, a better way to live. It delivers for both investors and the wider community by centring all its activities around its three values of creating thriving communities by building responsibly and valuing people, all while engaging with colleagues and stakeholders.

Redrow is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. For the year to 27th June 2021, Redrow built more than 5,500 premium new homes across England and Wales and the Group reported revenue of £1.9bn.

Redrow directly employs well over 300 people across Wales, 15% of whom are trainees, graduates or apprentices, at its headquarters, regional offices and developments.

It takes responsibility seriously: last year, Redrow achieved the Global Good Company of the Year Silver award in recognition of its social impact and launched its ‘Nature for People’ biodiversity strategy, established as part of a long-standing partnership with the Wildlife Trusts. In June 2021, Redrow was included in the FT’s inaugural listing of Europe’s Climate Leaders for achieving significant reductions in its greenhouse gas emissions between 2014 and 2019.

Over the past year, Redrow has consistently been rated as ‘excellent’ on Trustpilot and once again achieved the Five Star Customer Satisfaction award from the Home Builders’ Federation (HBF). The company is also one of just eight UK construction companies to be named a Diversity Leader in the Financial Times’ inaugural list of European leaders for workplace diversity and inclusion.

Visit www.redrow.co.uk to find out more.
 

Related Articles

Redrow

 