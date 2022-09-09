Work Begins on Redrow’s Latest Development in South Wales

Construction work has begun on Redrow’s latest development of 86 new homes at Plasdŵr, Cardiff’s £2 billion, 900-acre garden city.

Phase three of Cwrt Sant Ioan features 27 two-bedroom apartments, 47 three-bedroom homes and ten four-bedroom properties along with two two-bedroom affordable homes. Final completion is expected by June 2024 with the first plots already sold subject to contract.

Nigel Palmer, Managing Director of Redrow in South Wales, said:

“Plasdŵr is a flagship development – and our biggest to date. We’re well-known for our beautifully designed homes, but that’s just part of the story. Our unwavering focus is on creating thriving communities and great places to live. “Plasdŵr takes its inspiration from the original garden city principles of ‘fresh air, sunlight, breathing room and playing room’. It really does offer something for everyone. Phases one and two of Cwrt Sant Ioan have proved popular with first time buyers and families alike and we’re already seeing strong demand for this latest development.”

Redrow’s sales office at Cwrt Sant Ioan is open seven days a week. Visit here to find out more or call 02921 202 563 to make an appointment.