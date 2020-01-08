Work Begins on Pembrokeshire’s Latest New Holiday Park

Pembrokeshire zoo, Folly Farm, has started work on its latest expansion which will allow visitors to stay at the attraction for the first time.

The new holiday park, which will be set in 100 acres of Pembrokeshire countryside next door to the award-winning attraction, will be made up of a combination of touring pitches for caravans, motorhomes and tents; luxury lodges and showman’s wagons and has received Welsh Government tourism investment.

Building work has begun which, along with the accommodation, will also have facilities including a purpose-built shower block with laundry and a children’s play area and is set to be complete ready for the first guests to book from June 2020.

The first phase will include 40 pitches for tents, caravans and motorhomes, as well as three showman’s wagons. Each showman’s wagon will be themed around the rides in Folly Farm’s vintage fairground and will feature two bedrooms, an open plan kitchen and dining area and a family shower room.

The next phase planned for 2021 will also include luxury Kifaru safari themed lodges with private hot tubs and a large decking area where visitors can enjoy breakfast overlooking the rhino paddock.

Chris Ebsworth, managing director at Folly Farm, said:

“Providing accommodation is a natural progression for us but we still can’t believe how far we’ve come since opening our family dairy farm in 1988. “The last few years alone we’ve invested approximately £2million into new attractions such as Kifaru Reserve, home to critically endangered rhinos, and most recently our newest zone Asian Adventure which is home to exotic animals from the East. This new chapter will continue to bring jobs and tourists to the area. “We’ve got so much going on at the park and many visitors say they struggle to get around in one day, now they don’t have to squeeze it all in. With the wagons, guests can visit Folly Farm as many times as they like and with the supersize touring pitches you only have to pay once, and you can visit as many times as possible throughout your stay. “We wanted to create something utterly unique for visitors from near and far, bringing together all elements of the park from wallabies to Waltzers – making sure there is something for everyone.”

Deputy Minister for Culture, Sport and Tourism, Lord Elis-Thomas visited Folly Farm to break ground on the Holiday Park.

He said:

“I’m delighted that we’ve been able to support this project which marks the next stage of development for this popular attraction. Folly Farm are to be praised for their drive and innovation in keeping the attraction fresh and provide a different experience to returning customers. This project will improve visitors’ experience to the attraction and to west Wales as a whole – providing a destination accommodation project which I’m sure will prove very popular.”

For more information and updates please visit www.folly-farm.co.uk/holiday-park/