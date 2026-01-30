Work Begins on New Wetland to Reduce Flood Risk in Blaenavon

Work to create a new wetland to help tackle flooding in the north of Torfaen is underway.

Local MP Nick Thomas-Symmonds visited the Elgam Ravine, in Blaenavon, to find out more about the project as part of Torfaen County Council's new Healthy Planet, Healthy People programme.

The ravine, which carries water from the uplands through woodland and grassland, has experienced flooding during recent storms, causing concern for nearby residents.

Plans are being developed for the wetland area, and conversations with community members have already taken place. Volunteering activity on site has also begun.

The next phase of the project involves refining the plans in partnership with the local community.

Practical work to create the ponds and bunds for water retention is scheduled to begin in the autumn, outside of the bird breeding season.

Cllr Mandy Owen, Executive Member for the Environment, said:

“Protecting our communities from flooding while improving access to nature is a key priority for us. “The Elgam Ravine is a much‑loved green space, and this project gives us a real opportunity to make it healthier for wildlife and more enjoyable for residents. “We look forward to working closely with local people as the plans develop.”

Nick Thomas-Symonds MP, said:

“I’m delighted that Torfaen Council has received £808,000 funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to improve access to nature in our Borough. “It was good to see the benefits of this funding at Elgam Ravine which will help alleviate the impacts of flooding and enhance biodiversity in the area. “Thank you to Torfaen County Borough Council, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, National Trust Cymru, and Natural Resources Wales for their work together on this project which will be a great benefit to Blaenavon.”

Last year, the council received £800,000 from the Nature Towns and Cities, partnership programme which aims to improve urban green spaces so more people can enjoy nature close to home.

The three‑year Healthy Planet Healthy People project aims to improve and connect our green spaces, help people access nature, and build strong partnerships to support long‑term environmental change.

Torfaen Council was one of only two in Wales to receive funding, thanks to the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the National Trust and Natural England, and supported by Natural Resources Wales in Wales.