Work Begins on New Affordable Homes in Blackwood Town Centre

Work has begun on a new affordable housing development in the heart of Blackwood town centre, delivering 58 energy-efficient apartments for social rent.

The Lower Plas Court development, located on land close to Blackwood Market and next to the town’s bus station interchange, will consist of one three‑storey and one five‑storey apartment block.

The development is being delivered by not‑for‑profit housing association United Welsh in partnership with Welsh Government and Caerphilly County Borough Council. Homes will be available to rent from United Welsh through the Caerphilly Council Common Housing Register.

All homes will be off‑gas and built to high levels of energy efficiency, supporting United Welsh’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and providing homes that are more cost‑effective for residents to live in.

Celtic Offsite, a social enterprise within the United Welsh Group, will manufacture the timber frame structures for the homes from their factory in Caerphilly. The five-storey block of apartments at Lower Plas Court will be the largest apartment block produced by Celtic Offsite to date.

The structures will arrive on site complete with fitted insulation and windows, with the build then finished on-site by development contractor Castell Construction.

Victoria Bolton, Director of Development and Regeneration at United Welsh, said:

“We’re pleased to be working with Caerphilly County Borough Council and Welsh Government to deliver 58 new homes in Blackwood. “Lower Plas Court will provide much-needed affordable housing along with wider community benefits created through our partnership with Castell Construction. We look forward to seeing the positive difference this will make for local people, and to providing warm, safe homes that support residents to thrive.”

United Welsh currently provides almost 2,500 affordable homes across Caerphilly, and intends to build 1,300 new homes across South Wales in the next five years.

Lower Plas Court is due to be completed in early 2027.