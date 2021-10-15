Work Begins on Major Anglesey Housing Development

Anwyl Partnerships has kickstarted works to create 60 new homes located near the Coleg Menai Pencraig Campus in Anglesey.

The vacant 4.2 acre site, which was formerly part of the college campus, is set to be transformed into a new development which includes 44 two‐ and three‐bedroom houses and 16 two‐ and three‐bedroom apartments, on behalf of housing association, ClwydAlyn.

Anwyl Partnerships will utilise its local in‐house project team supported by a local supply chain, comprising contractors and suppliers. Works will be finalised at the £9.6m project in May 2023.

Mike Nevitt, Managing Director of Anwyl Partnerships commented:

“This is a large project that essentially includes the construction of a brand new community in Llangefni, creating 60 much needed affordable homes for rent/sale. The houses are of a traditional build and will include a range of sustainable technologies, including air source heat pumps, whilst communal areas will feature as an integral element of the design. Mike continued:“Community really does matter with this project and the site has been designed to help cultivate this ethos. Our approach will marry the long term vision of our clients and will be community led throughout.”

Craig Sparrow, Executive Director at ClwydAlyn said: