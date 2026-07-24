Work Begins on Llangatwg Comprehensive School Redevelopment

Work has officially begun on the construction of a brand new Llangatwg Comprehensive School in Cadoxton, marking a major milestone in Neath Port Talbot Council's ongoing investment in education.

The modern, purpose-built secondary school will replace the existing, ageing building and provide a high-quality learning environment for up to 850 pupils, including dedicated provision for learners with additional learning needs.

The project forms part of the Welsh Government's Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme and the council's wider Strategic Scholl Improvement Programme (SSIP), which delivers significant improvements to education infrastructure across the county borough.

The new school has been designed to support the Curriculum for Wales, offering flexible, innovative learning environments alongside a wide range of enhanced amenities for both pupils and the wider community.

Once complete, the building will include state-of-the-art classrooms, science labs, IT suites, roof terrace learning areas, and a central learning resource centre. The school will also feature a sports hall, performance space, vocational workshops and conference rooms, many with potential for community use.

Llangatwg will also boast improved outdoor facilities, including two sports pitches, three multi-use games areas, a forest school, and a greenhouse and food growing area. Transport and access have been carefully considered, with designated drop-off zones, EV charging points, and accessible parking all being incorporated into the space.

The development also places sustainability at its core, with the building designed to meet Welsh Government Net Zero Carbon in Operation standards and is being constructed by Morgan Sindall.

Councillor Nia Jenkins, Cabinet Member for Education and Early Years, said:

“Breaking ground on the new Llangatwg Community School is an exciting moment for the community. This investment will provide modern, inclusive facilities that support high-quality teaching and learning, while also creating a valuable resource for residents. It was wonderful to see how excited the children are for the new development.”

Robert Williams, Area Director for Morgan Sindall Construction in Wales, said: