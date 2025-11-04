property construction logo
4 November 2025
Property / Construction

Work Begins on Brynhir Housing Development in Tenby

Initial work on Brynhir housing development in Tenby is due to start with Morgan Construction Wales.

The first six months of development will include site enabling works, new entrance works including a new highway junction and access road, and upgrades to Narberth Road.

The enabling works phase will involve site clearance in line with an approved Construction Environmental Management Plan and European Species licence constraints.

Eight phases are currently planned, allowing for homes to be available sooner. It is expected that the development will be completed in 2029.

In total, 125 homes will be constructed by Pembrokeshire County Council at Brynhir.

These homes will range in size and consist of 93 affordable housing (social and intermediate rent), 16 shared ownership, and 16 open market sale.

This development will also include a range of formal and informal play and recreational areas throughout the site, with direct links into the town.

Pembrokeshire County Council Cabinet Member for Housing Cllr Michelle Bateman said:

“We are delighted to see work start on this key development of affordable housing for Tenby and the surrounding areas.”

