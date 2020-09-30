Work Begins on £5.3m Housing Project in Bangor

Work to build 38 apartments at a former social club site in Bangor has started.

Bodelwyddan-based Wynne Construction was appointed by Adra, a leading housing provider in North Wales, to deliver the £5.3m project on Farrar Road.

The development will feature varied rental options, including a mix of affordable and market rented homes to meet the local housing needs. Works are expected to finish by winter 2021.

The project, which is the first of its kind for Wynne Construction, is part of Gwynedd-based Adra’s growth which involves building houses and creating jobs and opportunities across North Wales.

Chris Wynne, managing director at Wynne Construction, said:

“We’re excited to start this housing development on schedule and look forward to engaging with the Bangor community. “As with all of our schemes, we are looking forward to working with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and supporting agencies to offer employment opportunities, particularly within the guidelines of the Government’s recently launched KickStart programme. The scheme will also employ apprentices and offer a chance for local suppliers to get involved “We will also liaise closely with residents to minimise disruption to them during the construction phase. “This is a really important build for the area which we’re proud to be a part of. Once completed it will provide locals with an opportunity to rent an affordable home.”

Plans include 23 two-bedroom and 15 one-bedroom apartments across four storeys. There will also be 38 parking spaces for the residents.

Daniel Parry, director of development at Adra, said:

“We’re proud to be working together with Wynne Construction on this exciting project in the heart of Bangor which will provide affordable, quality homes for many local people. It’s great to see that the work has started on the development.”

Wynne Construction operates throughout Wales and the North West of England, and regularly leads on projects in sectors including education, healthcare, and sport and leisure.

The company is also on the North Wales Construction Partnership (NWCP), for projects £2m – £10m in value, and the South-East and mid-Wales Collaborative Construction Framework (SEWSCAP3) for projects valued between £10m – £25m.

In November 2018, it was named SME (up to 250 employees) of the year at the UK-wide Constructing Excellence awards.

Adra provides a variety of high-quality affordable homes to meet the local housing need.

For more information about Wynne visit www.wynneconstruction.co.uk

For more information Adra visit www.adra.co.uk