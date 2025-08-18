Work Begins £16.9M Refurbishment of Port Talbot’s Princess Royal Theatre

Morgan Sindall Construction has commenced refurbishment works on the Princess Royal Theatre in Port Talbot. The theatre, attached to the town’s civic centre, has stood tall for 40 years, and the new plans will rejuvenate the venue to make it fit to cater for the needs of a 21st Century audience.

Appointed to the project by Neath Port Talbot Council via the South West Wales framework, Morgan Sindall is undertaking the £16.9M restoration as part of the council’s larger plans to reinvigorate the town centre. The updates aim to attract a greater range of acts to perform at the theatre, creating a bustling hub of activity and performances. The project is on track to complete in Autumn 2026.

This project is funded by the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund (LUF), an initiative that aims to invest in local infrastructure that has a visible impact on communities and their local economies.

Works include stripping the building to bare brick and remodelling the space for improved customer flow and accessibility. To achieve this, Morgan Sindall will provide accessible seating on the top tier as well as front seats, and extend the front of the theatre’s main foyer into an atrium, creating a thriving hub that caters for the needs of theatre goers on arrival. There will also be an extension to the toilets, a new lift for wheelchair access, and the bar will be moved to face the atrium instead of the theatre auditorium.

Currently, performers are unable to travel between stage wings without the use of stairs which fundamentally affects the types of performance that can be held. To overcome this, Morgan Sindall is extending the back of the theatre by up to three metres to allow performers to discreetly move behind the scenery to access the opposite wing. Additionally, designs include a lift to transport scenery from the car park to the stage, helping performances to set up the stage without carrying large props via outdoor steps.

As part of the Princess Royal Theatre’s renovation, the Tier One Contractor is also undertaking exterior works. Morgan Sindall plans to create a small amphitheatre and remove the site’s existing fountain, taking inspiration from Ancient Greek entertainment venues so outdoor events can be held in warmer months. Additionally, the team will replace selected paving with rain gardens and introduce more greenery, crafting a more varied space for visitors to enjoy.

To uphold the theatre’s rich legacy throughout refurbishments, Morgan Sindall will recycle and repair existing materials such as the building’s brickwork, using the bricks to construct small minor walls inside that exude character. Additionally, the team is replacing the original white oak stage to a better suited one-inch-thick ply stage painted black, while still paying homage to the original stage by re-using it as an internal feature. Morgan Sindall is also preserving the timber on the balcony and main walls to conserve the theatre’s historic feel.

In line with Morgan Sindall’s commitment to sustainability, plans include the installation of green roofs each side of the new extension building to introduce more biodiversity. And to capture and filter all stormwater excess, the team is installing rain gardens, not only promoting groundwater recharge but reducing pollution.

Throughout works, Morgan Sindall plans to work with a local supply chain and workforce who live within 40 miles of the theatre, as well as employ apprenticeships and work placement students, creating a positive social impact in the community.

To minimise disruption to nearby businesses, the project team is phasing public works to allow access to the town and ensure car parking remains possible throughout the restoration.

Rob Williams, Area Director for Morgan Sindall in Wales, said:

“It’s an astounding achievement to start works on Port Talbot’s, Princess Royal Theatre. This building is a real cornerstone of the Port Talbot community, so we can’t wait to give it a new lease of life, all while getting to know the community along the way. “We’re working closely with Neath Port Talbot Council to make sure we deliver a refurbishment that can give the local area a boost and attract some incredible acts to enjoy the upgraded facilities.”

Councillor Cen Phillips, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing, said: